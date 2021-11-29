Advertise
Man stabbed, facing charges after fight in Tucson

Antonio Rainey faces two counts of aggravated assault.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:26 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing numerous charges and recovering from stab wounds after he and a female friend allegedly got into a fight on Sunday, Nov. 28.

Tucson police say Antonio Rainey, 42, were near North Dodge Boulevard and East Monte Vista Drive when they got into an argument that turned physical before Rainey was stabbed.

Rainey and the woman were taken to a nearby hospital and are both expected to recover from their injuries.

Authorities arrested Rainey, who now faces two counts of aggravated assault.

He was booked into the Pima County Jail, where he remained on Monday, with bond set at $10,000.

