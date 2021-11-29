Advertise
UPDATE: Arrest made in fatal October shooting

(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday, Oct. 30 in midtown Tucson.

Police have identified 33-year-old David Benjamin Bell as the suspect. He has been booked into Pima County Jail on a warrant for second degree murder.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, officers responded to the 2500 block of N. Dodge Blvd. for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived on the scene and located a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the male was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 26-year-old Gary Marcel Melton.

