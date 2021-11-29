WATCH: Incident with off-duty Tucson police officer under investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Tucson Police Department, an incident with an off-duty officer that was at least partially captured on video is under investigation.

Officer Robert Szelewski was involved in a Nov. 14 incident with three women in the parking lot of a local restaurant and took two of the women to the ground and tried to restrain them.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: This video contains language and acts of violence that may offend some people.

The TPD said the incident is under “administrative investigation by the department.” It will also be reviewed by the Pima County Attorney’s Office, which would determine whether any criminal charges will be issued.

One of the women, Brittany Aloisi-Wiles, was cited for a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. KOLD’s Allie Potter is talking with the attorney representing the women Monday afternoon. You can catch Allie’s report at 6 p.m.

Tucson’s Police Chief Chris Magnus released a statement on Sunday, but the TPD said it will not offer further comment during the investigation.

“I appreciate that the video of this incident raises concerns, but it is important that we adhere to the legal requirement of due process and allow both the criminal and administrative investigations to be completed before determinations are made and further steps are taken,” Magnus said. “The department holds its members to high standards both on and off duty, and we will review this matter in light of those standards.”

KOLD reached out to officer Szelewski, who decided to comment due to the ongoing investigation.

“Thank you for your inquiry,” Szelewski wrote in an email. “At this time, as the internal Administrative Review of the incident is still ongoing, I am unable to comment on this incident. At such time that the investigation has concluded, I will consider interview requests on a case-by-case basis.”

At least part of the incident was captured on video shot by Nicole Whitted, Aloisi-Wiles’ sister. TPD officials said the video will be considered as part of both investigations along with witness statements.

