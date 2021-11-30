FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The heat isn’t going anywhere!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Warm final days of November with daytime temperatures running at least 10 degrees above average. Mostly sunny skies for Arizona for the start of December. Highs hover in the upper 70s to low 80 next week. A weak upper-level low brings alight chance for rain to the International Border of Cochise county late week.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.