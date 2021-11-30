Advertise
Giving Tuesday offers southern Arizonans opportunities to help several organizations

Giving Tuesday is your chance to donate, collaborate and celebrate those who give.(KOTA)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:28 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Giving Tuesday is a day that aims to encourage people to do good in their community.

According to the Giving Tuesday website, it’s a global generosity movement that uses generosity in all forms to support communities and causes worldwide.

This is your chance to donate, collaborate and celebrate those who give.

Several southern Arizona organizations and nonprofits are participating in Giving Tuesday and are asking for your help to reach their goals. Should you feel called to donate, here are some links to find participating agencies.

  • For a list of nonprofits in Pima County, click HERE.
  • For a list of nonprofits in Pinal County, click HERE.
  • For a list of nonprofits in Cochise County, click HERE.
  • For a list of nonprofits in Santa Cruz County, click HERE.
  • For a list of nonprofits in Graham County, click HERE.

Visit the Giving Tuesday website to learn more about the global movement.

