Living Streets Alliance to transform 6th Avenue into pop-up plaza for one day only

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson nonprofit Living Streets Alliance, will transform 6th Avenue into an open-air public plaza with the help of local business partners for one day only on Tuesday, Nov. 30th, 2021.

Tucsonans of all ages are welcome to come and enjoy the pop-up located just south of the intersection of 6th Avenue and 6th Street. Living Streets Alliance will bring bistro sets, umbrellas, astroturf, and more to transform 6th Avenue into an active public plaza from 7:00 AM to 7:30 PM.

Local businesses are also taking part in this pop-up. Free morning yoga will be hosted by Bhava Wellness from 7:00-8:00 AM. Let’s Sweat will offer a free boot camp session from 3:00-4:00 PM. Food trucks will also be on site between 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM and again from 5:00-7:00 PM. The City of Tucson Department of Transportation & Mobility will be at the Plaza in the morning and evening to talk with folks about bike lane improvements in the area. Exo Roast Co., Tap+Bottle, Miller’s Surplus, and The Royal Room will all be offering promotions and incentives throughout the day.

“This section of 6th Avenue is lined with local businesses who have spent years cultivating it as a destination. Right now they’re all struggling due to the combination of the ongoing pandemic and the road closure at 6th Avenue and 7th Street,” says Emily Yetman, Executive Director of Living Streets Alliance.

The pop-up plaza is being generously sponsored by Mister Car Wash, whos national headquarters reside on 6th Avenue. “Living Streets Alliance does so much to bring engagement and connection to the downtown area and we are proud to partner with them to bring people back into the 6th Avenue area after the last year,” said Megan Everett, Sr. Director, Communications at Mister Car Wash.

For more information and a lineup of activities and promotions happening as part of the event click HERE .

