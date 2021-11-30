Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Peoria woman cited by HOA for having Black heritage flag in front yard

Nickole Langston says she received the notice from her HOA after she put up a small garden flag...
Nickole Langston says she received the notice from her HOA after she put up a small garden flag that states 'Living Unapologetically Black.'(AZ Family)
By Jason Barry
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:21 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Peoria woman received a notice from her HOA after the association said she violated community guidelines for having a Black heritage flag in her front yard.

“At this point, I feel like it’s harassment,” said Nickole Langston. Langston says she received the notice from her HOA after she put up a small garden flag that states ‘Living Unapologetically Black.’

Langston says the flag was a way to show pride in her heritage and never intended it to create controversy. “Most people, unless you have greater than 20/20 vision, you probably won’t be able to read it passing by,” said Langston. “It just basically states that we are Black and we are proud, and it’s not meant to have anything to do with any political party.”

The former U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant says she put up the flag to replace a Black Lives Matter flag she displayed a few months prior. “I can see where the Black Lives Matter flag may have been viewed as political, so I didn’t have a problem removing the flag and replacing it,” Langston said.

The Fletcher Heights Community, off 83rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road, has a policy that only allows political signs close to an election. However, Langston says her flag is not political. Arizona’s Family news van drove around the neighborhood and spotted Donald Trump signs and a Police Lives Matter flag in front of several houses.

Some neighbors, like Les Wrenn, have no problem with Langston’s flag and stand behind her. “Crazy. It’s crazy. And I’d stand behind her all day long,” said Wrenn. Arizona’s Family reached out to the property manager of the HOA, and we were told they have no comment.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Off-duty Tucson police officer Robert Szelewski was involved in an incident with three women in...
WATCH: Incident with off-duty Tucson police officer under investigation
Tucson police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of the Lowe's...
UPDATE: Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Tucson
At least one teen was injured in a shooting at Cesar Chavez High in the Phoenix area Monday,...
Authorities respond to shooting at high school in Arizona
Antonio Rainey faces two counts of aggravated assault.
Man stabbed, facing charges after fight in Tucson
In remarks Monday from the White House, President Joe Biden urged Americans to not panic but...
New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

Latest News

President Joe Biden is expected to sign four bills dealing with veterans into law during a...
LIVE: Biden to sign 4 veterans-related bills into law
It is now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and Americans are...
New info shows omicron spread wider earlier than thought
To attract more people, the Kyrene School District bumped the normal pay of $115/day to...
Kyrene School District attracts new substitute teacher applicants with 50% raise
Bradley Cooper said an incident in a New York City subway caught him by surprise.
Bradley Cooper says he was held at knifepoint on NYC subway