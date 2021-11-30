Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Pima County schools prepare for possible spread of Omicron variant

By Mikala Novitsky
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:32 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The new Omicron variant causing concern for Pima County schools. At this point, much is still unknown about the variant and how to protect yourself, but health officials say it could be as dangerous as the Delta variant.

The best protection is the vaccine, but school leaders are concerned that only a small portion of school aged kids in the county are vaccinated.

“COVID has always done something. Right when you think it’s going to be okay, it goes the opposite direction,” Superintendent of Pima County Schools, Dustin Williams said.

Kids returned to school this week following the holiday break and time spent with family, a bit of normalcy that many couldn’t have last year. But the new Omicron variant could change that.

Superintendent Williams, says he is already speaking with the county health department about the variant and what needs to be done.

The most important thing: vaccinations and mitigation strategies.

″We want to keep these kids in school as much as we can, but when you have a pandemic and a virus as contagious as this, it’s really, really difficult. So, we don’t like to hear this stuff, but we’re going to do what we can to make it through this,” he said.

Progress in vaccinating younger children is slow. The health department aimed to vaccinate 25,000 five to eleven year-olds in Pima County by the end of November, but there has been some pushback on the vaccine front.

“It’s the parent’s rights to do what they want with their children and we’re going to respect everyone in that, but we want to see those numbers creep up,” Williams said.

There’s also concern about how COVID-19 and possibly the Omicron variant will spread over the holidays with many families traveling. School COVID cases are expected to rise after kids return in January.

“You’re going to see what it’s like in the big social gatherings, like the holiday breaks. It’s influences outside of schools. It loves to spread when it’s in those close environments. So, that’s what we’ll look for going into this next year,” Williams said.

Vaccinated or not, health officials say mitigation strategies are needed to fend off the Omicron variant. This means wearing a mask, social distancing when possible, and washing your hands.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Off-duty Tucson police officer Robert Szelewski was involved in an incident with three women in...
WATCH: Incident with off-duty Tucson police officer under investigation
Tucson Fire & South Tucson Fire battle apartment blaze.
Tucson firefighters battle early morning apartment blaze
At least one teen was injured in a shooting at Cesar Chavez High in the Phoenix area Monday,...
Authorities respond to shooting at high school in Arizona
The Tucson Police Department said David Alan Ruben, 74, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash on East 22nd Street in Tucson
Tucson police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of the Lowe's...
UPDATE: Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Tucson

Latest News

TPD investigating off-duty confrontation
TPD investigating off-duty confrontation
Charity Navigator urges donors to research the charities they're giving to this year.
How to check a charity’s legitimacy ahead of Giving Tuesday
A vaccine mandate cannot yet be enforced for healthcare workers in 10 states, a court ruled.
Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states
Living Streets Alliance to host pop-up plaza Tuesday, Nov. 30th 2021.
Living Streets Alliance to transform 6th Avenue into pop-up plaza for one day only