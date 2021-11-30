Advertise
Police investigate deadly crash on East Valencia Road

The crash happened on East Valencia Road east of South Kolb Road Tuesday morning, Nov. 30.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:10 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash on East Valencia Road in southeast Tucson Tuesday, Nov. 30.

According to police, the crash will affect traffic between South Kolb Road and East Old Vail Road for a few hours during the investigation.

No information about the victim was immediately available.

