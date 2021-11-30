Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Talking Christmas tree delights some, creeps out others

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:45 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia (CNN) - When it starts talking to you, a Christmas tree in a Canadian mall may have you thinking you’ve had a little too much eggnog.

Woody, the talking tree, is creeping out some people and delighting others.

The 56-foot tree with a face resides at the Mic Mac mall in Nova Scotia, Canada. His very own Twitter account describes him as a “chatty coniferous with a penchant for small talk in malls.”

Everyone is talking about Woody, from little kids to Jimmy Fallon.

He even got makeover during his 15-year absence, the mall manager said.

While she joked that he was away at the “North Pole,” his absence was actually because the mall changed management.

Woody is not without his problems, like a lazy eye that occasionally has to be propped open with a pole.

Nonetheless, Woody is inspiring kiddie sketches, embroidery, tree ornaments and, possibly, nightmares.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Off-duty Tucson police officer Robert Szelewski was involved in an incident with three women in...
WATCH: Incident with off-duty Tucson police officer under investigation
Tucson police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of the Lowe's...
UPDATE: Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Tucson
At least one teen was injured in a shooting at Cesar Chavez High in the Phoenix area Monday,...
Authorities respond to shooting at high school in Arizona
Antonio Rainey faces two counts of aggravated assault.
Man stabbed, facing charges after fight in Tucson
In remarks Monday from the White House, President Joe Biden urged Americans to not panic but...
New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

Latest News

Nickole Langston says she received the notice from her HOA after she put up a small garden flag...
Peoria woman cited by HOA for having Black heritage flag in front yard
To attract more people, the Kyrene School District bumped the normal pay of $115/day to...
Kyrene School District attracts new substitute teacher applicants with 50% raise
It is now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and Americans are...
New info shows omicron spread wider earlier than thought
President Joe Biden is expected to sign four bills dealing with veterans into law during a...
Biden to sign 4 veterans-related bills into law