UPDATE: Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Tucson

Tucson police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of the Lowe's...
Tucson police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of the Lowe's on West Valencia Road.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:48 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting left one man dead on Monday, Nov. 29.

According to officers, the shooting took place shortly before 6 p.m. near the 1800 block of West Valencia Road. TPD spokesperson Francisco Magos said the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured.

Magos said the shooting took place in a busy area and left a “great deal” of witnesses that hadn’t yet been interviewed.

Traffic is restricted northbound on South Oak Tree Drive from West Valencia Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

