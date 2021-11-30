UPDATE: Officer fired after fatal Monday night shooting at Lowe’s in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson police officer has been fired after he shot and killed a man in a mobility scooter who was armed with a knife, Chief Chris Magnus said Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Magnus said shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, an employee at the Walmart near Midvale Park on West Valencia Road went to Officer Ryan Remington, a four-year veteran of the TPD, who was working off-duty security at the store.

The employee told Remington that 61-year-old Richard Lee Richards, who was in a scooter, allegedly stole a toolbox from the store.

According to Magnus, the employee and Remington followed Richards and asked for a receipt.

Magnus said Richards responded, “here’s your receipt” and pulled out a knife and kept moving.

Magnus said another officer, Stephanie Taylor, arrived just as Richards reached the Garden Center of the nearby Lowe’s Home Improvement.

Remington then ordered Richards not to enter the store but Richards ignored him. Remington then shot Richards nine times, causing Richards to fall out of his wheelchair. He did at the scene.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING

Video from the incident was played during a TPD news conference Tuesday. Below is an edited version of that video that shows the first few shots. KOLD has chosen not to show the whole video due to its graphic nature. The full video can be viewed HERE .

In Tuesday’s news conference Magnus said he was “deeply disturbed and troubled” by Remington’s actions, which he called excessive use of force. Remington was fired Tuesday, according to Magnus.

“His use of deadly force in this incident is a clear violation of department policy and directly contradicts multiple aspects of our use of force and training,” Magnus said.

The case is under review by the Pima County Attorney’s Office.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said the following in a statement:

“The actions of the officer involved in last night’s deadly shooting are unconscionable and indefensible. The County Attorney’s Office has my full support as they proceed with their investigation. It is moments like this that test our resolve to ensure justice and accountability. We owe this to all Tucsonans. I ask our community to remain calm and be patient as investigations ensue.”

