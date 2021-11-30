Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

UPDATE: Tucson Police to discuss fatal officer-involved shooting

The Tucson Police Department responded to a fatal officer-involved shooting on Valencia Road on...
The Tucson Police Department responded to a fatal officer-involved shooting on Valencia Road on Monday, Nov. 29.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:48 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus will discuss a fatal officer-involved shooting during a 3:30 p.m. news conference on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

KOLD News 13 will stream the event in the video player found below.

The TPD said a man died after he was shot by an officer in the 1800 block of West Valencia Road around 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29.

No officers were injured, according to the TPD.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Off-duty Tucson police officer Robert Szelewski was involved in an incident with three women in...
WATCH: Incident with off-duty Tucson police officer under investigation
At least one teen was injured in a shooting at Cesar Chavez High in the Phoenix area Monday,...
Authorities respond to shooting at high school in Arizona
Antonio Rainey faces two counts of aggravated assault.
Man stabbed, facing charges after fight in Tucson
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 6 at Michigan school

Latest News

Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 6 at Michigan school
FILE - This Dec. 4, 2019 file photo shows Dr. Mehmet Oz at the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women...
Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania
It is now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and Americans are...
Omicron variant may have reached Europe earlier than thought
Mark Meadows, former President Donald Trump’s last chief of staff, is cooperating with the...
Ex-Trump aide Mark Meadows cooperating with House Jan. 6 panel