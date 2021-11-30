UPDATE: Tucson Police to discuss fatal officer-involved shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus will discuss a fatal officer-involved shooting during a 3:30 p.m. news conference on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The TPD said a man died after he was shot by an officer in the 1800 block of West Valencia Road around 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29.

No officers were injured, according to the TPD.

