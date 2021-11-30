Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

With rising state cases, new variant, UArizona keeps same mitigation plan

By Megan McNeil
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:48 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The University of Arizona held its last update until the new year Monday. Concerns over higher case counts come during the holidays.

The university is nearing the semester end on Dec. 8, right as cases around the state have been on a steady rise.

“I would strongly, strongly, encourage everyone before you leave just get a test,” said Dr. Robert Robinson, UArizona president.

The U of A is heading into the break in full operations, with masks required for everyone in indoor settings where social distancing isn’t possible. For now, things will remain that way when students get back, while leadership said a move to all online or a hybrid is unlikely.

“As of right now, the plans are to come back in January in the same format we’re finishing strong this semester with,” said Robinson.

“We reserve the right to make changes based on higher transmissibility, less resources in the community, so if everything’s moving in the wrong direction, we might have to do something a hybrid or go all digital,” said Dr. Richard Carmona, with the UArizona reentry taskforce. “We’re not anticipating that, but I don’t want to give anybody a false sense of security as well, and we hold those in our tool box and we’ll use them if absolutely necessary.”

The University’s zip code has a transmissibility rate above 1, meaning the virus is spreading, but the percentage of people testing positive on the campus remains low: only 2%.

To keep in guidance with federal mandates, university employees have to be vaccinated by mid-January. When it was announced, around 50% of staff said they were vaccinated, now that is around 80%. That could be helping keep transmission low, but with an unknown variant and the holidays, there’s a pause for concern.

“The message here is we cannot become complacent. Everyone needs to get vaccinated and get boosters,” said Carmona.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Off-duty Tucson police officer Robert Szelewski was involved in an incident with three women in...
WATCH: Incident with off-duty Tucson police officer under investigation
Tucson Fire & South Tucson Fire battle apartment blaze.
Tucson firefighters battle early morning apartment blaze
The Tucson Police Department said David Alan Ruben, 74, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on...
Man killed in single-vehicle crash on East 22nd Street in Tucson
UPDATE: Arrest made in fatal October shooting
At least one teen was injured in a shooting at Cesar Chavez High in the Phoenix area Monday,...
Authorities respond to shooting at high school in Arizona

Latest News

Cyber Monday won't have the same level of deals this year, experts say.
Cyber Monday caps holiday shopping weekend as virus lingers
Antonio Rainey faces two counts of aggravated assault.
Man stabbed, facing charges after fight in Tucson
FILE - Ghislaine Maxwell attends a press conference at the United Nations headquarters, June...
Maxwell, Epstein were ‘partners in crime,’ prosecutor says
At least one teen was injured in a shooting at Cesar Chavez High in the Phoenix area Monday,...
Authorities respond to shooting at high school in Arizona