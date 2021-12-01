Arizona Wildcats name Johnny Nansen defensive coordinator

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Wildcats football head coach Jedd Fisch has hired Johnny Nansen as defensive coordinator. Nansen spent the past two seasons coaching the defensive line for UCLA and has coached in the Pac-12 since 2009.

This season, Nansen has played a significant role in UCLA’s success defending the run as the Bruins allowed the second-fewest rushing yards per game in the conference (124.2), 26th nationally.

Before UCLA, Nansen coached in a variety of roles at USC, Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana and Louisville, where he was a graduate assistant in 1999.

Nansen was a three-year letterman linebacker at Washington State and received his bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1997. He and his wife, Hale, have three children – Makena Lei, Kealia Kei and Johnny Jr.

