Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Arizona Wildcats name Johnny Nansen defensive coordinator

Johnny Nansen
Johnny Nansen(UCLA Athletics)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Wildcats football head coach Jedd Fisch has hired Johnny Nansen as defensive coordinator. Nansen spent the past two seasons coaching the defensive line for UCLA and has coached in the Pac-12 since 2009.

This season, Nansen has played a significant role in UCLA’s success defending the run as the Bruins allowed the second-fewest rushing yards per game in the conference (124.2), 26th nationally.

Before UCLA, Nansen coached in a variety of roles at USC, Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana and Louisville, where he was a graduate assistant in 1999.

Nansen was a three-year letterman linebacker at Washington State and received his bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1997. He and his wife, Hale, have three children – Makena Lei, Kealia Kei and Johnny Jr.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department responded to a fatal officer-involved shooting on Valencia Road on...
Tucson police officer terminated after fatally shooting armed man in mobility scooter
At least one teen was injured in a shooting at Cesar Chavez High in the Phoenix area Monday,...
Authorities respond to shooting at high school in Arizona
Tucson vaccine mandate defies odds
Tucson vaccine mandate defies odds
The crash happened on East Valencia Road east of South Kolb Road Tuesday morning, Nov. 30.
UPDATE: Police identify driver who died in crash on East Valencia Road
Off-duty Tucson police officer Robert Szelewski was involved in an incident with three women in...
WATCH: Incident with off-duty Tucson police officer under investigation

Latest News

(Photos courtesy: Arizona Athletics and College Football News)
Arizona State pulls away from Arizona in second half of Territorial Cup
Arizona Wildcats defense coordinator Don Brown is leaving after one season to become head coach...
Don Brown leaving UArizona to return as UMass head coach
Arizona first-year Tommy Lloyd has the Wildcats off to a 5-0 start following a big win over No....
Arizona dominates No. 4 Michigan to win Roman Main Event
Wildcats get fogged out in Washington, fall 44-18 to Cougars