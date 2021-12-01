Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

ASU students to protest Rittenhouse as a possible student

Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice. The jury came back with its verdict afer close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation.(Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:03 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State University students angered that Kyle Rittenhouse had been a fellow classmate and could enroll again are channeling their outrage into protest.

Four student organizations held a rally Wednesday afternoon on the Tempe campus urging the university to disavow the 18-year-old, who was acquitted of murder in November in deadly shootings during last year’s unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse testified that he acted in self-defense when he killed two men and wounded a third with a semi-automatic rifle during protests over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white Kenosha police officer.

In his testimony, Rittenhouse also said he was taking online classes from ASU. University officials confirmed at the time he was an online student. That no longer is the case.

“Kyle Rittenhouse has not gone through the ASU admissions process. Our records show that he is not currently enrolled in any classes at ASU,” according to a statement from the university.

There would be no rule to preclude him from reapplying. Rittenhouse said in recent interviews he is considering studying to be a lawyer or a nurse and will likely move out of the Midwest.

Still, student organizations want the university to prevent Rittenhouse from being able to enroll online or in-person. Their other demands include a statement against white supremacy and more support for multicultural spaces on campus.

Jay Thorne, an ASU spokesman, declined to comment on the planned rally.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department responded to a fatal officer-involved shooting on Valencia Road on...
Tucson police officer terminated after fatally shooting armed man in mobility scooter
At least one teen was injured in a shooting at Cesar Chavez High in the Phoenix area Monday,...
Authorities respond to shooting at high school in Arizona
Tucson vaccine mandate defies odds
Tucson vaccine mandate defies odds
The crash happened on East Valencia Road east of South Kolb Road Tuesday morning, Nov. 30.
UPDATE: Police identify driver who died in crash on East Valencia Road
Off-duty Tucson police officer Robert Szelewski was involved in an incident with three women in...
WATCH: Incident with off-duty Tucson police officer under investigation

Latest News

Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Fourth student dies from Michigan high school shooting
The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The fate of the court’s...
Supreme Court justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
More jurors seated for Potter trial in Daunte Wright’s death
The Tucson Police Department responded to a fatal officer-involved shooting on Valencia Road on...
Tucson police officer terminated after fatally shooting armed man in mobility scooter