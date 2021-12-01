City of Chandler tests mobile voting app

CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizonans are used to going to the polls or mailing in their ballots each election, but new technology could change the way we vote.

The city of Chandler is testing blockchain technology that would allow residents to vote in elections straight from their smartphones.

“You have to go through our authentication process to be able to actually vote so you scan your ID which matches the voter registration rolls and then you take a selfie so it has to authenticate your face and at the end, you sign the ballot and that gets checked against your voter registration,” Chandler City Clerk Dana DeLong said.

Chandler is the first city in Arizona to test this type of technology. Last month, Chandler residents took part in a mock election by downloading the Voatz app, verifying their information and casting a vote.

“The mock voting went really well. You know, we got out there, we ran the election the same period as like early voting would run,” DeLong said.

Right now, mobile voting isn’t legal in Arizona. The state would have to change voting laws but the city of Chandler wants to be ready in case that happens in the future.

“There would have to be some changes to state law about how citizens can cast their ballots that they can cast electronically, and then that would be able to make some changes so that we could implement this type of equipment and system,” DeLong said.

