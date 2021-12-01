Families urgently search for missing Oro Valley teens

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two Oro Valley teens have been missing for over a week now, both families who are begging the public for information that may help bring both girls home safe.

“The heartache, the pain you feel when you don’t know where your kid is is unlike anything I’ve gone through,” said Lesley Kring, the mother of one of the girls.

Kring is the mother of 14-year-old Isabelle “Izzy” Kring, who has been missing for eight days, along with 14-year-old Jade Inniss. Kring was last seen at Canyon Del Oro High School where she’s a student.

On Nov. 22, she never made it on the school bus after classes wrapped up.

“This has been a nightmare that you can not imagine,” said Elizabeth Jimenez-Vasquez. Jade’s aunt.

The two girls are friends and have been for a couple of months.

Oro Valley Police and the Pima County Sheriff are investigating both girls’ disappearances as runaways. But, the families think otherwise.

“We’re convinced, both Izzy’s mom and ourselves, that there is an adult involved,” said Jimenez-Vasquez. “These kids don’t have money or ID there’s no way these kids would survive.”

The two have seemingly disappeared without anyone seeing anything. The only trace has been Izzy’s cell phone which her family discovered in a trashcan, smashed and missing the sim card.

Oro Valley police say they have yet to receive any credible leads.

“These children have to be somewhere. They are two 14-year-olds,” said Jimenez-Vasquez.

The families say both girls are good kids. Jade’s aunt described her as a social butterfly.

“This is a very unusual time for her to take off,” said Jimenez-Vasquez. “If she were going to do it, it would not be this time she loves this time of the year.”

Izzy’s mom says her daughter was going to be an Oro Valley Police Cadet.

Though, both families say recently, their daughters had both been dealing with mental health struggles, which could have contributed to their disappearance.

Now, they are begging the public to help bring their girls home safely.

“If you see Jade or Izzy anywhere, please contact the Pima County Sheriff Department immediately,” said Jimenez-Vasquez.

Officials ask anyone with information to call 911 or you can submit an anonymous tip to 88-crime.

