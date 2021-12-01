Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Celebrating December with 80s!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:43 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Near-record heat for the start of December with temps running 10 to 15 degrees above average. Slightly cooler air will move in this weekend with highs in the mid 70s. The first half of next week will be impacted by a system from the northern stream dipping to the south-southeast. Tough to say if it will bring any rain, but we’ll see!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Some clouds with lows in the low 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department responded to a fatal officer-involved shooting on Valencia Road on...
UPDATE: Tucson police officer terminated after fatally shooting armed man in mobility scooter
At least one teen was injured in a shooting at Cesar Chavez High in the Phoenix area Monday,...
Authorities respond to shooting at high school in Arizona
Off-duty Tucson police officer Robert Szelewski was involved in an incident with three women in...
WATCH: Incident with off-duty Tucson police officer under investigation
Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan was placed on lockdown after reports of a...
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
The crash happened on East Valencia Road east of South Kolb Road Tuesday morning, Nov. 30.
Police investigate deadly crash on East Valencia Road

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, December 1st
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, December 1st
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Who asked Santa for a heat wave?
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2021
KOLD Weather at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30
KOLD Weather at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30