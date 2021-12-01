Advertise
Pima County to offer COVID-19 vaccines at Tucson Convention Center

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:20 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Health Department and City of Tucson plan to offer free COVID-19 vaccines to the community, beginning Wednesday, Dec. 1.

According to a news release, the vaccines will be available in the east lobby of the Tucson Convention Center, located at 260 South Church Avenue, between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday through Saturday. Free parking will be available in the Lot A Garage, which is accessible from Church Avenue.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be offered on a walk-in basis to adults at all three stages: first dose, second dose and booster.

Pfizer shots will also be available for kids between the ages of 12 and 18, and Pfizer pediatric shots will be there for kids five through 11.

“As we enter the holiday season, it’s more important than ever for everyone to keep themselves and their families safe,” Pima County Health Department director Dr. Theresa Cullen was quoted as saying. “The single best way to do that is to get vaccinated.”

Those getting second or third doses are urged to bring their vaccination cards. No identification is necessary, but staff will ask walk-ins to verify their names and dates of birth.

“No one should miss an opportunity to get vaccinated because of their financial situation, or where they live, or what their schedule is,” Cullen said. “We are committed to removing every barrier we can, because getting vaccinated is the most important step anyone can take toward stopping the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”

