Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Report: Meadows claims Trump tested positive for COVID-19 days before debate

Former President Donald Trump denied a report that he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his...
Former President Donald Trump denied a report that he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his first debate with then-candidate Joe Biden.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:57 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Former President Donald Trump is denying a claim a White House aide reportedly made in an upcoming book.

The British newspaper The Guardian reports it obtained an advanced copy of the memoir by Mark Meadows, Trump’s fourth and final chief of staff.

According to The Guardian, Meadows claims in “The Chief’s Chief” that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days before his first presidential debate with then-candidate Joe Biden on Sept. 29.

The Guardian also reports Meadows wrote Trump tested negative in the same timeframe, but the positive test was not disclosed to the public.

On Wednesday, Trump denied the report in a statement, saying he tested negative before the date.

Trump announced Oct. 2 that he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19. He was hospitalized that same night.

Meadows’ memoir is set to go on sale next week.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department responded to a fatal officer-involved shooting on Valencia Road on...
Tucson police officer terminated after fatally shooting armed man in mobility scooter
At least one teen was injured in a shooting at Cesar Chavez High in the Phoenix area Monday,...
Authorities respond to shooting at high school in Arizona
Tucson vaccine mandate defies odds
Tucson vaccine mandate defies odds
The crash happened on East Valencia Road east of South Kolb Road Tuesday morning, Nov. 30.
UPDATE: Police identify driver who died in crash on East Valencia Road
Off-duty Tucson police officer Robert Szelewski was involved in an incident with three women in...
WATCH: Incident with off-duty Tucson police officer under investigation

Latest News

Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
4th person dies from Michigan high school shooting
The Tucson Police Department responded to a fatal officer-involved shooting on Valencia Road on...
Tucson police officer terminated after fatally shooting armed man in mobility scooter
Aiden Page, an Oxford High School senior, describes what it was like being in a classroom and...
Michigan high school student describes shooting
The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
At historic abortion arguments, Supreme Court conservatives signal changes