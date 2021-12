SOUTH TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Fire Department firefighters were called to a fire at a motel in South Tucson on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Engine 10 was able to quickly extinguish a small contents fire in a room at the Star Motel. No injuries #TucsonFire pic.twitter.com/CXV2rsrUR0 — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) December 1, 2021

A TFD tweet said the fire was in a room at the Star Motel, 3031 S. Sixth Avenue, and involved “small contents.”

No injuries were reported.

Traffic on South Sixth Avenue was briefly restricted.

