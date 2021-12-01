Advertise
TPD seeking suspect in homicide investigation

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday, Nov. 30 on the south side.

According to officials, officers responded to the 2500 block of East Menor Stravenue, between East Silverlake Road and East 36th Street, for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot trauma. Despite life saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 21-year-old Elijah Santillanez Garcia.

Details are still limited. Police say there are no suspects in custody.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

