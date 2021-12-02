Advertise
Burger King is celebrating its birthday with 37 cent Whoppers

The fast-food chain introduced the Whopper in 1957.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:49 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(CNN) - Burger King is celebrating its 64th birthday with a whopper of a deal this weekend that will send you back in time.

The fast-food chain introduced the Whopper in 1957.

To celebrate, the restaurant is offering the signature menu item for its original price of 37 cents Friday and Saturday.

The deal is only available through Burger King’s Royal Perks Rewards Program on its app.

So, before you chow down, make sure to download.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

