FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Looks like we could see some big changes next week!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:44 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Slightly cooler air will move in this weekend with highs in the mid 70s. The first half of next work week will be impacted by a system from the northern stream dipping to the south-southeast. It will bring breezy wind, cooler air and the chance for some light rain.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny wighs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 10% rain chance. Highs in the mid 70s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 10% rain chance. Highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

