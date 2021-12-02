Former nurse in Hacienda HealthCare sex abuse case gets 10-year prison term

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The former Hacienda HealthCare employee who pleaded guilty to sexual abuse after a vulnerable patient gave birth to a baby nearly three years ago was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday.

The CEO of Hacienda HealtCare, Perry Ptrilli, released the following statement after the sentencing:

“Today all of us at Hacienda Healthcare learned that Nathan Sutherland will be sentenced to the maximum 10 years in prison for his very severe crimes. For nearly three years, our team has cooperated in every way possible with law enforcement and prosecutors in the Sutherland case. We are relieved that he will never again torment another innocent human being.

As they have been since the moment we learned of Sutherland’s terrible actions, our thoughts and hearts are with the victim, the victim’s family and loved ones. We hope this last chapter of the Sutherland case brings them all greater peace.”

Nathan Sutherland was a caregiver at the facility and had regular contact with the incapacitated woman, who had been at Hacienda HealthCare for years after nearly drowning when she was a child. Nobody had known she was pregnant until she gave birth to a healthy baby in late December 2018. That child turns 3 later this month.

Police arrested Sutherland in early 2019 after a DNA test showed he was the father of the baby.

He pleaded not guilty to the initial charges, but entered into an agreement to plead guilty to charges of sexual abuse and vulnerable adult abuse in early September.

