Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Four arrested after suspected robbery, police chase on I-10

Authorities are processing the scene of a police chase that ended on Cortaro Road, near I-10,...
Authorities are processing the scene of a police chase that ended on Cortaro Road, near I-10, in Marana.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four people are in police custody after they allegedly led authorities on a chase from Tucson’s southside to Marana.

Tucson police officer Frank Magos said officers were called to a reported robbery on Tucson’s southside, near Interstate 19 and Ajo Way. Magos said they got a description of the car and its license plate number.

Shortly afterward, he said, officers saw the car moving near 12th Street and Drexel Road before it got onto Interstate 10 and a chase ensued.

The car got turned east onto Cortaro Road in Marana before making a U-turn into the westbound lanes and hit a car that was stopped in traffic. After the collision, Magos said, four people got out of the car and ran away. Police believe one of those people fired a gun as they fled.

According to Magos, no one in the car that was hit was injured, and no injuries or property damage were reported from the gunfire.

Magos said around 4 p.m. all suspects had been detained. He said Marana police, Pima County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers helped restrict traffic.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department responded to a fatal officer-involved shooting on Valencia Road on...
Tucson police officer terminated after fatally shooting armed man in mobility scooter
Tucson vaccine mandate defies odds
Tucson vaccine mandate defies odds
The crash happened on East Valencia Road east of South Kolb Road Tuesday morning, Nov. 30.
UPDATE: Police identify driver who died in crash on East Valencia Road

Latest News

Carolyn Brewer was last seen on the afternoon of Dec. 2.
Police looking for woman last seen near Broadway, Country Club
Moss Orion Worthington is facing several sex crime charges in connection with two teen girls...
Man facing sex crime charges in connection with missing teen girls
Man shot by officer after domestic violence call in Eloy
Former nurse in Hacienda HealthCare sex abuse case gets 10-year prison term