Four arrested after suspected robbery, police chase on I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four people are in police custody after they allegedly led authorities on a chase from Tucson’s southside to Marana.

Tucson police officer Frank Magos said officers were called to a reported robbery on Tucson’s southside, near Interstate 19 and Ajo Way. Magos said they got a description of the car and its license plate number.

Shortly afterward, he said, officers saw the car moving near 12th Street and Drexel Road before it got onto Interstate 10 and a chase ensued.

The car got turned east onto Cortaro Road in Marana before making a U-turn into the westbound lanes and hit a car that was stopped in traffic. After the collision, Magos said, four people got out of the car and ran away. Police believe one of those people fired a gun as they fled.

According to Magos, no one in the car that was hit was injured, and no injuries or property damage were reported from the gunfire.

Magos said around 4 p.m. all suspects had been detained. He said Marana police, Pima County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers helped restrict traffic.

