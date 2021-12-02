Gas leak forces evacuation of El Rio Neighborhood Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The El Rio Center was evacuated Thursday morning, Dec. 2, because of a gas leak.

Southwest Gas is at the scene at 1390 W. Speedway Boulevard.

Text alerts from Pima Community College have advised people to stay out of the area and await instructions from police.

No additional information was immediately available. This late breaking story will be updated as details become available.

