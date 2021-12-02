Advertise
Gas leak forces evacuation of El Rio Neighborhood Center

People were advised to stay away from the El Rio Neighborhood Center, 1390 W. Speedway...
People were advised to stay away from the El Rio Neighborhood Center, 1390 W. Speedway Boulevard, because of a gas leak on Thursday, Dec. 2.(Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:52 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The El Rio Center was evacuated Thursday morning, Dec. 2, because of a gas leak.

Southwest Gas is at the scene at 1390 W. Speedway Boulevard.

Text alerts from Pima Community College have advised people to stay out of the area and await instructions from police.

No additional information was immediately available. This late breaking story will be updated as details become available.

