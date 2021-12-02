Advertise
Governor to tour supersonic wind tunnel at UA

Gov. Doug Ducey
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 7:36 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey will visit Tucson on Thursday, Dec. 2, to tour the Arizona Supersonic Wind Tunnel at the University of Arizona and participate in a workforce development roundtable.

According to the governor’s office, the Fiscal Year 2022 Executive Budget invests $3.5 million for wind tunnel infrastructure upgrades as part of the New Economy Initiative for Hypersonics, enhancing workforce development and hands-on training for students at all levels. During the tour, the governor will learn more about the device and its impact on the university’s research.

At the workforce development roundtable, Ducey will join representatives of higher education, K-12 education, career and technical education and the business community to discuss ways to ensure Arizonans can continue to connect with job opportunities.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

