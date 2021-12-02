Local Non-profits claim successful Giving Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -“It was good, there’s always room for improvement,” said Paul Kratzer, the co-founder of Karuna Horse Rescue.

Karuna Horse Rescue gives horses who have been neglected forever homes. He says while they don’t know exactly how much money they’ve brought it yet that every penny helps.

“Every three weeks were spending about $900 for hay alone,” said Kratzer.

He says there are also unexpected costs like large vet bills and supplements.

“We had about the same number as last year about 135 people but they gave over $40,000 to our organization,” said Lisa Webster, at Casa De Los Ninos.

Webster says they experienced similar success, taking in $10,000 more than last year, money that will go a long way.

“We use money from Arizona gives day to help kids and families with the most urgent needs right now,” said Webster.

Webster says it ranges from making sure kids have the necessary items in school to programs for families.

“There is an incredible need unfortunately there’s a lot of families that are struggling this time of year,” said Webster.

Both Webster and Kratzer say while they are so thankful to the community for what they have given but, they want to remind the community that their help is needed beyond this month.

“There’s always room for improvement with the amount of donations because we run a big organization with 21 horses it takes a lot to care for them and feed them,” said Kratzer.

“The holidays people tend to be very generous and it’s a wonderful thing but January comes around and the need doesn’t go away,” said Webster.

