Man facing sex crime charges in connection with missing teen girls

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona man is facing several sex crime charges in connection with two missing teen girls, authorities said.

The Oro Valley Police Department said Moss Orion Worthington was arrested on the following charges:

Two counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation

11 counts of sexual conduct with a minor

Two counts of custodial interference

The OVPD said two teen girls were reported missing Monday, Nov. 22 after “being engaged in social media interactions with an adult male.”

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the girls were found in Worthington’s apartment.

The OVPD said the girls are safe and Arizona DCS is involved.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact the OVPD at 520-229-4900.

