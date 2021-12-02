Advertise
Man facing sex crime charges in connection with missing teen girls

Moss Orion Worthington is facing several sex crime charges in connection with two teen girls...
Moss Orion Worthington is facing several sex crime charges in connection with two teen girls who went missing in Oro Valley.(Oro Valley Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:04 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona man is facing several sex crime charges in connection with two missing teen girls, authorities said.

The Oro Valley Police Department said Moss Orion Worthington was arrested on the following charges:

  • Two counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation
  • 11 counts of sexual conduct with a minor
  • Two counts of custodial interference

The OVPD said two teen girls were reported missing Monday, Nov. 22 after “being engaged in social media interactions with an adult male.”

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the girls were found in Worthington’s apartment.

The OVPD said the girls are safe and Arizona DCS is involved.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact the OVPD at 520-229-4900.

