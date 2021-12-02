Advertise
Man facing sex crime charges in connection with two teen girls

Moss Orion Worthington is facing several sex crime charges in connection with two teen girls.
Moss Orion Worthington is facing several sex crime charges in connection with two teen girls.(Oro Valley Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona man is facing several sex crime charges in connection with two southern Arizona teen girls, authorities said.

The Oro Valley Police Department said Moss Orion Worthington was arrested on the following charges:

  • Two counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation
  • 11 counts of sexual conduct with a minor
  • Two counts of custodial interference

Worthington, whose next court date is Monday, Dec. 13, is being held on a $250,000 bond.

The OVPD said the girls are safe and Arizona DCS is involved in the case.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact OVPD at 520-229-4900.

KOLD previously reported the names of the girls and included their photos. We have removed all stories.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

