Man facing sex crime charges in connection with two teen girls

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Arizona man is facing several sex crime charges in connection with two southern Arizona teen girls, authorities said.

The Oro Valley Police Department said Moss Orion Worthington was arrested on the following charges:

Two counts of luring a minor for sexual exploitation

11 counts of sexual conduct with a minor

Two counts of custodial interference

Worthington, whose next court date is Monday, Dec. 13, is being held on a $250,000 bond.

The OVPD said the girls are safe and Arizona DCS is involved in the case.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact OVPD at 520-229-4900.

KOLD previously reported the names of the girls and included their photos. We have removed all stories.

