Man shot by officer after domestic violence call in Eloy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Eloy police officer shot the suspect in a domestic violence incident late Wednesday, Dec. 1.

According to authorities, an officer arrived at a home on West 8th Street shortly before 7:30 p.m.. He tried to speak with a man there, they said, but the man ran away and the officer chased him.

Police say the man shot at the officer and the officer fired back.

A Pinal County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said a gun was found at the scene.

The man was taken to a hospital in Phoenix and is expected to recover from his injuries.

The officer was uninjured, and has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure when an officer fires a weapon in the line of duty. The officer, who police have not named, is a seven-year veteran of the department.

“The Eloy Police Department is committed to transparency and will continue to release additional facts as they become known,” the EPD wrote in a Facebook post.

