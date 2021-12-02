Missing girls found in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two teenage girls who went missing on Nov. 22 have been found safe , Oro Valley police announced.

Authorities say Isabelle “Izzy” Kring and Jade Inniss, both 14, were found safe in the Tucson area.

Isabelle’s mother, Lesley Kring, posted on Twitter that she was notified the girls were found shortly after 9 p.m., and the girls were not yet home.

The investigation is still active, officers say.

They thanked the community for the tips and leads they’ve gotten.

