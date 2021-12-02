Advertise
Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center suspends dog, cat intakes

(City of Sierra Vista)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center will not accept owner turn-ins of dogs or cats until further notice, the shelter said.

This is due to animal intakes outpacing adoptions, and space at the shelter has been stretched to its limits.

“Cat trapping” is also suspended until further notice.

“We have a wide variety of dogs and cats available at the shelter, which makes it a great time to adopt,” Animal Control Supervisor Arleen Garcia was quoted as saying. “We could also really use foster families, so please contact the shelter if you’d like to help.”

Dogs are available for a reduced adoption fee of $50, while the cat adoptions are $50. The adoption fees include sterilization, the first set of vaccinations, a complete physical exam, a city dog license, and a microchip implant at no additional charge.

The shelter recently extended its hours during the week. The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information, call the shelter at (520) 458-4151.

