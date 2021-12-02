Officials expect new omicron variant to arrive in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County health officials are preparing for the arrival of the omicron variant to arrive in Arizona. But right now, they say, the focus should be on the delta virus, which accounts for 99% of the cases here.

The virus has arrived in the United States in California carried by a man who had recently traveled to South Africa, which reported the first known cases. He was vaccinated and his symptoms were mild, according to health officials.

Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen says as far as they know, the variant has not come to Arizona yet but they are sequencing about 15% of the PCR tests, which should catch it quickly when it does arrive

There is plenty science doesn’t know about the new variant such as its transmissibility, how sick patients might get and whether the vaccines will work against it.

But the conclusion is it could overtake the delta variant to become the predominate strain.

“Within four, six, eight, ten weeks we will see a transition from delta to omicron,” Dr. Cullen said. “In the meantime, delta is here and people need to protect themselves.”

Even though it appears the number of cases has plateaued for the time being, Dr. Cullen believes that’s not a trend. Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, many people may not have tested or if they did, they may not have reported to the health department.

“The hospital beds continue to be full and at a very high capacity,” she said. “There’s no indication to me, at least at this moment, that we are in a lull that will continue.”

Only 2% of the ICU beds are available right now. That would be about eight beds in each ICU.

Another reason the lull may not last is based on the number of cases reported in schools in Pima County which exceeded 200 in one day, one of the highest one day totals yet since schools opened in August.

“If kids are getting ill and reporting, they are most likely in a family situation and there’s going to be transmission from the adult to the kid or the kid to the adult,” she said.

As the holiday season gets into full swing with a host of events, family and otherwise, it’s expected the cases will rise because so many of those events will be indoors.

“Given the need the emotional, spiritual, physical need for people to gather I think we have a situation where we will probably see a significant increase in cases,” she said.

As of now, 71% of the adults in Pima County are fully vaccinated, not enough to stop transmission. 26% of the cases now are breakthrough cases,, meaning the person was vaccinated but still caught the virus. It isn’t known if any of those cases occurred in those who have their shots plus a booster but the county is hoping to have those numbers soon.

