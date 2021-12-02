Advertise
Police looking for woman last seen near Broadway, Country Club

Carolyn Brewer was last seen on the afternoon of Dec. 2.
Carolyn Brewer was last seen on the afternoon of Dec. 2.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:39 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for help in finding a woman who was reported missing on Thursday, Dec. 2.

Authorities say 83-year-old Carolyn Brewer was last seen around 1:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of East Pompeii Circle.

She is described as standing at 5′4″, weighing 120 pounds and wearing a blue top and yellow bottoms.

Anyone who finds her is asked to call 911.

