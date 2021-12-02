Police looking for woman last seen near Broadway, Country Club

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for help in finding a woman who was reported missing on Thursday, Dec. 2.

Authorities say 83-year-old Carolyn Brewer was last seen around 1:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of East Pompeii Circle.

She is described as standing at 5′4″, weighing 120 pounds and wearing a blue top and yellow bottoms.

Anyone who finds her is asked to call 911.

