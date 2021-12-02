Sports betting comes to Desert Diamond Casinos’ Sahuarita location

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Desert Diamond Casinos and Entertainment launched its sportsbook capabilities at its Sahuarita and West Valley locations Thursday, Dec. 2. The first phase of operations, which includes betting kiosks, went live after a ribbon-cutting ceremony with leaders from the Tohono O’odham Nation and the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise.

Through a partnership with Kambi, Desert Diamond Sportsbook is one of Arizona’s only locally-owned operations.

The first phase includes six betting kiosks at the Sahuarita location and eight at the West Valley sportsbook. Sports wagering operations will continue to grow at the Tucson, Sahuarita, and West Valley locations as more kiosks and live over-the-counter services are added. An online sportsbook under the newly created Desert Diamond Mobile LLC is also planned.

“We are thrilled to offer a whole new level of gaming entertainment to our guests,” said Mike Bean, CEO of the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise. “The new Desert Diamond Sportsbook will also add more excitement to our gaming floors, where there is something for everyone to enjoy.”

Bean went on to say, “Hosting our own Sportsbook using the Kambi platform is unique in Arizona and ensures the more personalized service that is the hallmark of Desert Diamond Casinos.”

The launch of the new sportsbooks is the latest in a series of major changes for Desert Diamond Casinos, including:

Launch of live craps, roulette, and mini baccarat at the West Valley, Sahuarita and Tucson properties.

Expanded gaming areas at the Tucson location’s Monsoon Room and at West Valley.

Re-opening the Bingo Room at the Tucson location for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Resumption of 24/7 operations at Tucson and Sahuarita properties.

Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment, with three locations in southern Arizona (Tucson, Sahuarita, and Why) and one in the West Valley, is owned and operated by the Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise.

Kambi is a Malta-based provider of premium sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming operators.

