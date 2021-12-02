Advertise
Wildcats basketball game postponed due to COVID

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:19 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats’ upcoming game against the Washington has been postponed, the university announced on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The game, originally slated for Thursday, has been delayed because of COVID-19 within the Huskies’ program.

The Pac-12 Conference will work with both teams to find a date to reschedule the game.

