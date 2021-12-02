Advertise
Woman arrested in connection with death of 2-year-old son

(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County authorities have arrested a woman in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son.

According to officials, 23-year-old Erika Parra was located in Mexico and taken back to the U.S., where she was arrested and booked into Cochise County Jail.

Parra was being sought on three outstanding warrants including charges from a January 2020 investigation related to the death of her son.

Parra’s current charges include child abuse and probation violation. She remains in custody pending further review, according to officials.

