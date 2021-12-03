92-year-old, legally blind Tucson man opens ceramic tile business

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -At some point, many of us think about retirement and slowing down, but that is not the case for a 92-year-old Tucson man just getting started in the business world.

For much of his life, Philip Bellomo has been going off a feeling, one that made him need to create.

“I didn’t know what an artist was. I just knew I had to draw or paint,” said Bellomo. “When you get working with ceramics…well I become part of the work.”

For decades, he’s been an artist, from a painter, a teacher and a potter. His hands and body may show age now, but there’s more life in them than most.

“At 92, I’m going to keep going until I reach my goal. I’ve got to hurry. At 92, I don’t have much time,” he said.

Time is on no one’s side. It’s something that can’t be bought, but it’s something that can be made. While Bellomo may not have much of it left, it doesn’t mean he’s going to stop. At 92, he just opened up his first business. Legally blind, it’s selling his ceramics he still makes. He goes off of feeling.

“I have to use mostly my sense of feel,” he said. “I tell people I’m going to live until I die, and they say, ‘well everybody does.’ No, I want to be doing something. Either making pottery or cooking or dancing or until the end. I don’t want to sit in a wheelchair waiting to die. I’ve got a lot of living.”

A lot of living still left that, luckily, Grace Irene saw. A tenant in the casita Bellomo has, they met at the perfect time. Both artists and creatives, she knew she had to help him.

“Nobody knew what I was doing for 45 years making pottery,” said Bellomo. “She saw a treasure that should be discovered by other people.”

She wanted people to know his work, so they got to work, getting his website up and running, filing his business license and more to help him reach his final dream of having his own business, eventually a factory.

“I have these dreams that seem to be coming true,” he said. “And I’m sure the business is going to come true, I don’t know how, but it will.”

Philip taught at PCC for more than two decades.

