Border Patrol mourns loss of Tucson Sector agent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Border Patrol is mourning the loss of an agent assigned to the Tucson Sector.

I am grieved to inform you of the line-of-duty death of Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Martin Barrios of the Tucson Sector. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. We will always remember his service. #NeverForgotten #HonorFirst https://t.co/BPcE4z1Or0 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) December 3, 2021

According to tweets from John Modlin, the Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, and Raul Ortiz, the Chief of the U.S Border Patrol, Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Martin Barrios died in the line of duty on Monday, Nov. 29.

The Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Troy Miller, said Barrios joined the Border Patrol in April 2003 after serving in the Navy.

.@USBPChief and I are saddened to announce the line-of-duty death of Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Martin Barrios on November 29, 2021. SBPA Barrios entered duty in April 2003 and previously served in the Navy. He's survived by his wife, children, and sisters. #NeverForgotten pic.twitter.com/bJSB2vexXg — CBP Troy Miller (@CBPTroyMiller) December 3, 2021

No details on how Barrios died were immediately available.

