Border Patrol mourns loss of Tucson Sector agent

Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Martin Barrios died in the line of duty on Monday, Nov. 29.
Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Martin Barrios died in the line of duty on Monday, Nov. 29.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Border Patrol is mourning the loss of an agent assigned to the Tucson Sector.

According to tweets from John Modlin, the Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, and Raul Ortiz, the Chief of the U.S Border Patrol, Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Martin Barrios died in the line of duty on Monday, Nov. 29.

The Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Troy Miller, said Barrios joined the Border Patrol in April 2003 after serving in the Navy.

No details on how Barrios died were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

