Discussion closes over Magnus’ nomination for CBP job; decision heads to a vote

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - United States Sen. Chuck Schumer filed cloture on the nomination of Tucson Police Chief, who may become the next commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

Magnus’ nomination was narrowly approved in early November by the Senate Finance Committee, with all but one committee Republican voting against it.

If Magnus is voted in, he would advance from leading a 1,000 member department to a 60,000 member federal agency.

President Joe Biden tapped Magnus in April , citing his “lengthy career” in law enforcement and experience working in a border state.

“In Tucson, Magnus implemented de-escalation training, sentinel event review processes, and programs to promote officer health and wellness. Because of Tucson’s proximity to the border, he has extensive experience in addressing immigration issues,” read a statement from the White House.

Magnus has spent more than four decades working in public safety. He began working as a dispatcher and paramedic in his native Lansing, Michigan before becoming a sheriff’s deputy.

He became chief of the Fargo Police Department in North Dakota in 1999 and took over as police chief in Richmond, California in 2006.

He became Tucson’s police chief in 2016.

At around 9:45 p.m., it appeared Magnus’ official Twitter account as TPD chief had been taken down.

