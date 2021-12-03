eegee’s to open second Phoenix-area location in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- eegee’s says it’s opening its second Phoenix-area location in Mesa later this month after receiving a welcoming response in neighboring Gilbert.

As part of the grand opening on Dec. 14, the restaurant will be hosting an “ugly” holiday sweater contest and LIVE 101.5. Artist Paige Poppe has designed special stickers that will be handed out during the opening week until supplies run out. Custom eegee’s cocktail recipes, cultivated by Joshua James of Clever Koi, will be posted on eegee’s Instagram. The Tucson-based restaurant chain first opened its doors in the Valley near Baseline Road and Val Vista Drive in July.

“We were thrilled with the welcome we received at the debut of eegee’s in Gilbert,” said Ron Petty, CEO of eegee’s.

This location will feature a prototype design which is expected to serve as a model for future Phoenix market locations. eegee’s says the building is being built using sustainable Structural Insulated Panels, which are recyclable and allow for faster construction. An eegee-only window will allow those who are ordering the signature drink to pick up their order and exit the line. The company says it plans to open more locations across the Valley in 2022.

“Our goal is to build on this momentum, bringing our unique offering to more neighborhoods across metro Phoenix, starting with the East Valley and our first location in Gilbert and now, Mesa. We look forward to showing our neighbors in Mesa what we’re all about – a tradition built on community, convenience, and quality taste,” said Petty.

The Mesa location will be located at 1460 S. Crismon Road, near the U.S. 60. eegee’s hours will be Monday through Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; the drive-thru remains open until 10 p.m.

More information can be found by following their Instagram and Facebook accounts. To see their full menu, click here.

