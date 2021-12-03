Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winter moves in next week!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:20 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Slightly cooler air will move in this weekend with highs in the mid 70s. The first half of next week will be impacted by a system from the northern stream dipping to the south-southeast. It will bring breezy wind, cooler air and the chance for some light rain and mountain snow. The cooler temperatures look to stick around through next weekend.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 20% rain chance. Highs in the low 70s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 10% rain chance. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

