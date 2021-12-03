Advertise
Man charged in Nogales bank robbery

Anthony C. Maytorena allegedly robbed the Chase Bank in Nogales last week.
Anthony C. Maytorena allegedly robbed the Chase Bank in Nogales last week.(Nogales Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 29-year-old man faces charges after he allegedly robbed a bank in Nogales last week.

According to Nogales police, an officer who had just finished his shift at a vaccination site on North Hohokam Drive when he spotted a man that matched the description of the suspect from a previous armed robbery at Chase Bank.

The officer notified the detective handling the robbery case. When the detective and other officers arrived, they identified Anthony C. Maytorena as the suspect by his tattoos and other physical characteristics.

Maytorena allowed officers to search him and his belongings, and they found the same clothes and shoes worn by the suspect during the robbery.

Police took Maytorena into custody, and plan to book him into jail on armed robbery and intimidation charges.

The money taken during the robbery has not been recovered, according to NPD.

