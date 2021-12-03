Advertise
Police evacuate area near shopping center for suspicious item investigation

Police are investigating a suspicious item at a shopping center near East Grant and North Swan...
Police are investigating a suspicious item at a shopping center near East Grant and North Swan roads.(Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 1:43 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a suspicious item at a midtown shopping center.

Police say the area near the Fry’s at East Grant and North Swan roads was evacuated as a precaution on Friday afternoon, Dec. 3.

The TPD EOD team was dispatched to the scene to investigate the item.

There is no estimated time for when the area will reopen.

