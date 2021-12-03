Police: Shots fired at officers after wild chase on I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four people are in police custody after they allegedly led authorities on a chase from Tucson’s southside to Marana and fired at officers after crashing into another car.

On Friday, Dec. 3, police said all the suspects, 18-year-old Daniel Antonio Martinez, 17-year-old Damien Luke Tona, 16-year-old Enrique Diego Moreno and 18-year-old Rodolfo Marino Alcaraz, are being charged as adults.

Martinez and Moreno are each facing charges of aggravated robbery, armed robbery and prohibited possessor. Tona is facing charges of aggravated robbery, armed robbery and aggravated assault on a peace officer. Alcaraz is facing charges of aggravated robbery and armed robbery.

Tona and Alcaraz remain in the Pima County Jail with no bond set. Martinez and Moreno both have bonds set at $150,000.

Tucson police officer Frank Magos said officers were called to a reported robbery on Tucson’s south side, near Interstate 19 and Ajo Way. Magos said they got a description of the car and its license plate number.

Shortly afterward, he said, officers saw the car near 12th Street and Drexel Road before it got onto Interstate 10 and a chase ensued.

The car exited the freeway and turned east onto Cortaro Road in Marana before making a U-turn into the westbound lanes and hit a car that was stopped. After the collision, Magos said, four people got out of the car and ran away. Police believe one of those people fired a gun as they fled.

According to Magos, no one in the car that was hit was injured, and no injuries or property damage were reported from the gunfire.

Magos said around 4 p.m. all suspects had been detained. He said Marana police, Pima County Sheriff’s deputies and state troopers helped restrict traffic.

