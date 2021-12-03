Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Advertisement

Police: Shots fired at officers after wild chase on I-10

The four suspects (clockwise, from top left), 18-year-old Rodolfo Alcaraz, 16-year-old Enrique...
The four suspects (clockwise, from top left), 18-year-old Rodolfo Alcaraz, 16-year-old Enrique Moreno, 18-year-old Daniel Martinez and 17-year-old Damien Tona, are all being charged as adults, police said.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four people are in police custody after they allegedly led authorities on a chase from Tucson’s southside to Marana and fired at officers after crashing into another car.

On Friday, Dec. 3, police said all the suspects, 18-year-old Daniel Antonio Martinez, 17-year-old Damien Luke Tona, 16-year-old Enrique Diego Moreno and 18-year-old Rodolfo Marino Alcaraz, are being charged as adults.

Martinez and Moreno are each facing charges of aggravated robbery, armed robbery and prohibited possessor. Tona is facing charges of aggravated robbery, armed robbery and aggravated assault on a peace officer. Alcaraz is facing charges of aggravated robbery and armed robbery.

Tona and Alcaraz remain in the Pima County Jail with no bond set. Martinez and Moreno both have bonds set at $150,000.

Tucson police officer Frank Magos said officers were called to a reported robbery on Tucson’s south side, near Interstate 19 and Ajo Way. Magos said they got a description of the car and its license plate number.

Shortly afterward, he said, officers saw the car near 12th Street and Drexel Road before it got onto Interstate 10 and a chase ensued.

The car exited the freeway and turned east onto Cortaro Road in Marana before making a U-turn into the westbound lanes and hit a car that was stopped. After the collision, Magos said, four people got out of the car and ran away. Police believe one of those people fired a gun as they fled.

According to Magos, no one in the car that was hit was injured, and no injuries or property damage were reported from the gunfire.

Magos said around 4 p.m. all suspects had been detained. He said Marana police, Pima County Sheriff’s deputies and state troopers helped restrict traffic.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moss Orion Worthington is facing several sex crime charges in connection with two teen girls.
Man facing sex crime charges in connection with two teen girls
Woman arrested in connection with death of 2-year-old son
A woman in Texas watched as a hawk swooped down and tried to grab her dog. (Source: Kathryn...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk tries to snatch Chihuahua in front yard

Latest News

Santa Paws is coming to Marana
Public input needed for new trail plan in the Santa Catalina Ranger District
Public input needed for new trail plan in the Santa Catalina Ranger District
Anthony C. Maytorena allegedly robbed the Chase Bank in Nogales last week.
Man charged in Nogales bank robbery
Tucson Parade of Lights canceled due to COVID
Police are investigating a suspicious item at a shopping center near East Grant and North Swan...
Police evacuate area near shopping center for suspicious item investigation