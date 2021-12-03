Regina Romero gives Tucson’s first post-shutdown State of the City address

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Mayor Regina Romero delivered her first face to face State of the City address following a year the pandemic shutdown virtually all large gatherings.

But to get into the event, those attending had to flash a valid vaccination card or subject themselves to a rapid test at the door.

An estimated 250 or so attended the address which was hosted by the Tucson Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

In her address, the Mayor began by citing the difficulty of facing her first year in office with a global pandemic hanging over city business but touted the success of the vaccine mandate which was the first in the state.

Following the success of that, other cities have followed suit, including Phoenix two weeks ago.

She committed to bringing Tucson into the 21st century with electric vehicles and other transportation, sustainability, affordable housing and her million trees program to combat climate change.

With the help of dollars from the American Rescue Plan, she hopes to rebuild infrastructure, increase broadband and increase employment.

While she touched on programs aimed at targeting violent crime, there was no mention of the cities record 92 homicides this year.

A full recording of her speech held at the newly renovated Tucson Convention Center can be found here.

