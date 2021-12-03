Tucson Parade of Lights canceled due to COVID

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s Parade of Lights and Festival, described as the downtown area’s “premier holiday event,” will not take place this year.

Organizers announced on Friday, Dec. 3. the event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and immense concerns of crowding.

Downtown Tucson will still be illuminated for the holidays, and Desert Nights downtown is still on.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.